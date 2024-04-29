WWE Hall Of Famer Says Will Ospreay “Needs To Get In Better Shape”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Will Ospreay’s run in AEW thus far:

“See, Ospreay’s their star. If Wembley’s the show in September, you got to crown Ospreay there and that should be your number one goal, is to make him the face of your company because he’s ‘the guy.’ Though at the same time, I watched a little bit of Smackdown and I watched AJ and it’s like Ospreay needs to get in better shape … everybody looks like indie guys because no one looks like they take care of themselves. He just turned 30, yeah, c’mon, man.”

“He’s fun to watch, he would be so great to watch against somebody like a Lesnar because he needs kind of a Goliath to pound the s*** out of him … you can’t sell an uppercut and take a flat back and then take another uppercut and kick up into a move, everything’s got to be sold the same.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: