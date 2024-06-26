WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoa’i Passes Away At The Age Of 79

The world of pro wrestling is devastated as it recently lost a legend and an icon after Jahrus Anoa’i announced on his Instagram account that his uncle and WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, father of WWE star Roman Reigns, passed away at the age of 79.

Jahrus Anoa’i wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

“He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika.”

Sika was a former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and competed in the company from 1980-1988.

We here at PWMania.com would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the Anoa’i family.