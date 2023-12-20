WWE Has Put Bray Wyatt On A Legends Contract, All The Proceeds Going To Wyatt’s Family

Pro wrestling legend Mike Rotunda (I.R.S.) recently spoke with Wrasslin Talk on a number of topics including how WWE put the late great Bray Wyatt on a legends contract with all the proceeds going to his family.

Rotunda said, “It’s been really hard. We miss him every day. [Gets choked up]. Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you’re going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly, every day. Windham was the first one and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it’s so hard to wake up out of this nightmare and he’s still not there. I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them.”

He also talked about how WWE will release more memorabilia and shirts for Wyatt, which will come out soon on WWEShop.com.

“They’ve come out with a collection of memorabilia and shirts. I think they have more in the works. You can go on WWE Shop and get all his stuff. Windham was one of the top merchandise selling guys they had for quite a while. This is really going to help because fans buy stuff and I’m sure they have more stuff planned down the road. They put out a huge line of shirts. I’m not sure of all of what they’ve come out with and are doing, but people can search his name, and that would really help the kids because they’re not going to have their dad anymore. We’re trying to set trusts up for them and have them taken care of. It’s greatly appreciated by us and WWE has been more than gracious in the stuff they’ve tried to help with. It’s appreciated by our family.”

