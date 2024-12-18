WWE Head Of Media & Production Lee Fitting Faces Misconduct Allegations From ESPN Tenure

Lee Fitting, who joined WWE as the Head of Media & Production in early 2024, replacing longtime executive Kevin Dunn, has become the subject of misconduct allegations. Upon his hiring, Paul “Triple H” Levesque referred to Fitting as “a game changer,” reflecting high expectations for his role in the company.

However, a recent article published by The Athletic via NYTimes.com delved into Fitting’s departure from ESPN, revealing allegations of inappropriate behavior during his time there. The claims include objectifying women, criticizing their physical appearance, and making crude jokes in the workplace.

The article stated the following about the situation:

“This went on unchecked for years, according to the scores of current and former ESPN employees interviewed by The Athletic, who requested anonymity to speak freely because they still work in sports media. It had a devastating effect on numerous women, who believed they had to endure or go along with his conduct to stay employed or ascend at ESPN. Many women in sports media quietly shared their interactions and concerns about Fitting with each other. Some left ESPN in part because of their experience with him.”

It was stated that Fitting left ESPN immediately after filing a complaint with the human resources department. In response to Fitting’s departure from ESPN, one lady wrote, “I can’t believe it took this long” while another said “it finally caught up to him.”

Fitting’s spokeswoman disputed some of the charges against him while declining to comment on others. A WWE spokeswoman stated the company had no reaction on the allegations.