WWE Heel Possibly Turning Babyface To Align With DIY

Prior to Tommaso Ciampa’s injury, The Miz had originally aligned with him in 2022. WWE insider Boozer Rasslin revealed the following about Miz’s likely future direction:

“Few ideas discussed over a potential Miz face turn working with DIY. Not confirmed yet though. Some of yall don’t trust the Miz can pull off a face turn with DIY? I honestly see it as money. Ciampa had a good run with Miz but injuries just messed it up. Give it a chance if it got approved.”

Miz’s character has gone back and forth over the years. Miz’s recent heel turn began in January 2020.