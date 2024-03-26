WWE Hints At Steve Austin And John Cena Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 40

Triple H has been teasing potential future developments with subtle background shots since taking over creative duties for the main roster in 2022. This was evident in Monday’s RAW episode.

It appears that WWE WrestleMania 40 will be even bigger with the additions of Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, as previously reported, the company will have some legendary names performing at the event next weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dave Meltzer originally reported that while “Nothing is official, but the belief right now is that Steve Austin, Undertaker, and John Cena will have something at WrestleMania in some form.”

As seen on RAW, there were shots of WrestleMania-themed production and equipment tricks, including photos of Austin, Cena, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, United States Champion Logan Paul, and others.

According to WrestleVotes, it was no coincidence that those trucks were shown on the broadcast, indicating that WWE has something planned for Cena and Austin at the event.

WrestleVotes stated, “Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM ‘specific’ trucks last night would have sufficed. I’ll leave it at that…”