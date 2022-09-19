WWE & Hulu Deal Ending Soon, Negotiations Ongoing For Potential New Contract

WWE and Hulu will be wrapping up business in the near future.

This Sunday, September 25, 2022 marks the date that WWE archived content featured on the Hulu will be removed. This will be before the Hulu next-day rights to Raw and SmackDown is scheduled to end.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the two sides are in talks to negotiate a new deal that would prevent WWE shows such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Total Divas and Total Bellas from getting pulled.

We will keep you posted here as updates on this story continue to surface.