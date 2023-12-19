WWE Is Looking To Avoid Free Agency By Locking Down Talent For Large Sums Of Money

2024 is a big year for WWE as they look to the future with new television deals as RAW is expected to leave the USA Network, NXT will move from USA to the CW Network, and SmackDown will leave FOX for a return to USA.

There will also be notable contract expirations, including Becky Lynch, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has signed Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to new contracts, with Dom’s deal reportedly being a five-year deal. The length of Rey’s contract has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be long-term.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE does not want its talent to become free agents and is instead signing them to large, long-term contracts, as they have done for decades.

“They’re [WWE] obviously very happy because they signed both of them. Both of them could have waited until free agency, and at that point, they could have gotten probably a giant offer from AEW and a giant offer from WWE. But obviously, WWE really made it worth their while, which was what I was told is that they are going to they were looking at longtime deals with, greatly increased compensation for the guys because they don’t want free agents right now,” Meltzer stated.

