WWE Issues Fine To CM Punk

CM Punk was fined for his actions on the August 26 episode of WWE Raw.

Following his segment on the 8/26 “go-home” show for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on Monday night, Punk was issued a fine by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for getting physical with security during his segment on the show with Drew McIntyre.

“CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount for assaulting security with the leather strap that will be used in his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash In Berlin,” Pearce wrote via X.