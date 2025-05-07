WWE LFG Taping Results From May 6 (Spoilers)

WWE LFG returns on Sunday night.

At the WWE NXT show on Tuesday night, matches and segments were taped for the weekly WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E program.

The following are spoilers from the taping from PWInsider.com.

* Bayley Humphrey defeated Summer Sorrell. Undertaker and Michelle McCool watched this match from the crow’s nest.



* Sirena Linton defeated Haze Jameson. Bubba Ray Dudley and Booker T watched this match from the crow’s nest.



* Anthony Luke cut a promo for the crowd. Dante Chen would come out and the two would get into words before brawling with Dante getting the upper hand by the end clearing Anthony from the ring. Dante would hit his pose in the ring as the fans cheered.