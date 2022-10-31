WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany 10/31/2022

The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

* Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Great opener to get the crowd hot

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. The best match of the night

* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat Street Fight. Morgan won by putting Natalya through a table to get the pin, good match

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross. The hardest-hitting match of the night, up there with GUNTHER’s offense on Nakamura and Ricochet

* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Solo Sikoa was at ringside, and The Bloodline made for a fun time with The New Day’s comedy and Braun’s dominance