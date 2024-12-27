WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From New York City, NY 12/26/2024

WWE continues its long-standing tradition tonight as it returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual Live Holiday Tour event.

The show promises an action-packed evening with three championship matches on the card: the World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Women’s World Championship will all be defended.

The arena website has listed the following bouts:

– Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest vs. ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER (champion)

-2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker (champion)

-Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan (champion)

Stay tuned, as the complete results are updated below. Be sure to refresh this page periodically for the latest live results in real time.

Live Results:

* LA Knight Vs. Santos Escobar

The crowd is loud and energetic, chanting “LA Knight.” After Knight gets off to an early start, Escobar takes control of the match.

LA Knight makes a comeback as the crowd chants, “Yeah!” The comeback is short-lived.

In the closing moments, Escobar lifts Knight, who counters it into a BFT to pick up the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Otis from the Alpha Academy comes to the ring for the next match. Kofi Kingston joins Xavier Woods to cut a promo on the crowd. The crowd chants, “We want Big E!”

Woods and Kingston go to the ring and continue to talk trash to the crowd. The match then begins.

* Otis Vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston)

The Crowd chants, “Otis,” as he quickly uses his power to take over the match. Xavier Woods has some moments in the match.

Otis does the worm as the crowd cheers! Woods distracts the ref as Kingston attacks Otis from behind. Woods hits an elbow drop on Otis for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

Ludwig Kaiser cuts a pre-recorded promo that shows on the jumbo screens in the crowd. He announces he is facing CM Punk. The crowd goes wild, chanting, “CM Punk.”

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match- 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron Breakker (c) Vs. Sami Zayn

The crowd chants, “Sami Uso!” Breakker quiets the crowd as he quickly takes over the match.

After controlling most of the early going in the match, Zayn makes a comeback with a Helluva Kick in the corner to pick up the first pinfall as the crowd roars.

After some tremendous false finishes, Breakker hits two Spears to win the second fall.

The third fall starts with a kick from Zayn to Breakker for a near fall. Zayn goes to the top rope but gets hit with a Spear on his way down. Breakker picks up the third pinfall for the win to retain his championship.

Winner: Bron Breakker

* Seth Rollins Vs. Dominick Mysterio

Seth Rollins comes down and into the ring to the crowd humming his song. The chants change to “CM Punk.” Rollins works for the crowd and motions CM Punk’s finisher, the GTS!

Mysterio starts the match on the outside. Rollins takes control of the match once Mysterio is inside.

Rollins clotheslines Mysterio over the top rope and then hits a dropkick to Mysterio through the second and third ropes. Rollins continues to punish Mysterio outside the ring.

Once inside the ring, Mysterio takes over and controls the action. He grabs the mic, cuts a promo on NYC, and says he just had the worst chicken tender in his life.

Seth Rollins makes a comeback and hits a Curb Stomp to Mysterio to pick up the pinfall.

Winner: Seth Rollins

* CM Punk Vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CM Punk comes out and gets a thunderous ovation. He embraces the crowd on his way to the ring.

The match starts slow, as Kaiser wants nothing to do with Punk. He also works the crowd. CM Punk takes control early as the crowd chants his name.

Kaiser takes over and controls the match as he taunts the crowd. Kaiser continues to control the action until Punk makes a comeback.

Punk hits a slam and does John Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle as the crowd goes nuts. After some back-and-forth reversals, Punk hits his GTS for the win.

Winner: CM Punk

After the match, Punk does a snow angel with the ref in the ring.

Karrion Kross comes to the ring with The Final Testament. He grabs a mic and demands the NYC crowd to show respect. He issues an open challenge. The lights go out, and Wyatt Sicks answers but does not have Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) with them.

* Eight Person Tag Match: The Wyatt Sicks Vs. The Final Testament

The match begins with Scarlett and Nikki Cross. The Wyatt Sicks start strong, but momentum quickly swings The Final Testament’s way.

Joe Gacy takes some punishment from the heels until he can make a tag to Erick Rowan. Rowan clears house with The Final Testament.

The match ends with the first two competitors, Scarlett and Nikki Cross. Cross hits her finisher on Scarlett to win.

Winner: The Wyatt Sicks

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) (w/Raquel Rodriguez) Vs. Iyo Sky

The two start the match with some tie-ups. Sky takes control of the action, staying one step ahead of Morgan.

Morgan goes outside, where Sky hits a cross-body press off the ring apron. Rodriguez attempts to take Morgan to the back, but Sky stops them.

Morgan lures Sky back into the ring to take control. Rodriguez attacks Sky while Morgan distracts the ref. Morgan takes her title, holding it up and working with the crowd.

Morgan controls the match, hitting the Three Amigos Suplex. The crowd gets behind Sky. Sky comes back and hits a beautiful Missile Drop Kick from the top rope for a two-count.

Sky goes to the top rope, but Rodriguez comes to the top of the ring apron. The ref throws her out from ringside.

After a near fall, Sky goes to the top rope but misses a Moonsault. Morgan hits her Oblivion finisher to pick up the win and retain her title.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After the match, the crowd applauded Iyo Sky for her efforts as she left the ring.



An announcement is made about Monday Night Raw returning to MSG on Monday, March 10th.

The steel cage lowers; it is time for the main event!



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther (c) Vs. Damien Priest

The crowd is firmly behind Damien Priest as the match starts. Priest attempts to walk the ropes, paying homage to Undertaker, but Gunther stops him.

Gunther is in total control now and is using the steel cage. Priest makes a comeback; the crowd claps in support of him.

The two go back and forth. Gunther hits his powerbomb for a two-count. The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Gunther tries leaving the cage, but Priest lifts him to a Razor’s Edge for a two-count.

Both competitors are now on the top rope, taking shots back and forth at each other. Priest gets the better of the exchange and is about to leave the cage when Ludwig Kaiser comes down to stop him.

Priest hits a chokeslam, but the ref is distracted by Kaiser. Dominick Mysterio comes down to assist Gunther as well. Gunther hits a powerbomb for the three count and retain his championship.

Winner: Gunther

After the match, Kaiser and Mysterio attack Priest in the ring. CM Punk comes down in a towel and shower cap to assist Priest. They lay waste to the two heels.

Punk grabs the mic and apologizes for being late, but he says he was in the shower. The crowd goes wild! He then congratulates Priest on making it to the main event at MSG.

Priest takes the microphone and says how special this is for him. He thanks the crowd and tells them the chant, “We rise,” as he and Punk close at the show.