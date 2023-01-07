WWE Main Event Results – January 5 2023

Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross

Match starts off with a lock up and they battle for position in the corner. Nikki Cross pie faces Dana Brooke and talks some trash. She charges, but Brooke moves and gets a knockdown. Another and Brooke starts dancing as Cross begs off in the corner. Brooke takes Cross to another corner and lays in the boots. Snapmare followed by a cartwheel into a boot for a two count.

Cross goes to the hair and throws Brooke into the middle buckle. Running crossbody gets two for Cross. Cross stands on the hair and pulls on Brooke’s arm then Brooke gets a sunset flip for two, but gets slammed down with a hand full of hair. That gets Cross two and she follows with a straitjacket submission.

Brooke rallies and gets a roll up for two. Brooke with a forearm followed by a back elbow. They end up hitting a clothesline on each other to leave both women down. Brooke up first and she runs wild with clothesline. She hits a splash in the corner and drives Cross face first into the mat. Brooke gets a two count but misses a charge in the corner. Cross rakes the eyes and hits her swinging neckbreaker for the win

Winner: Nikki Cross

Shelton Benjamin gets a 20 Year Celebration.

The Schism cuts a promo backstage about facing Shelton Benjamin tonight.

Back to SmackDown as Solo got the biggest win of his career so far as he knocked off former WWE and World Champion, Sheamus. Drew McIntyre returns to make the save.

Video package on Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. John Cena & Kevin Owens on SmackDown this past week. Cena & Owens get the win as Owens pins Zayn.

Back to Raw as The Bloodline invade and the battle with the Raw roster is on. It leads to a 6 Man Tag with The Usos & Sami Zayn getting a win over Kevin Owens & Street Profits. Before any more damage can be done, Sheamus & Drew McIntyre run down to make the save and build up to their tag title match against The Usos.

Friday: The Usos defends the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet faces Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match.

Back to Raw as Bianca BelAir defends her Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Bliss gets spooked by a couple people in the crowd sporting Uncle Howdy masks and loses focus. The tron flickers and Bliss goes to that dark place and attacks the ref leading to a DQ. She then destroys BelAir with a DDT on the ring steps then a another DDT.

Shelton Benjamin video package! This was great with talking heads putting over Benjamin. HBK! Kurt Angle! Molly Holly! Shawn Daivari! Tamina! Cedric Alexander! Michaels calls his match with Benjamin was one of the best of his career. Kingston wanted to be Benjamin and wanted to try the athletic things he did in the ring. Mia Yim calls him an icon & Shelton deserves it! They all congratulate Benjamin on 20 years! Shawn says they will keep a spot for Shelton in The Hall of Fame!

Benjamin is walking backstage and Mia bumps into him and leaves. That’s better!

Cody Rhodes video covering his return at WrestleMania and his goal of winning The WWE Title

Rip Fowler vs. Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin gets distracted by Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler gets in a double thrust to the throat for two and another two count! Fowler rakes the eyes and face and then mocks Benjamin for 20 years. Fowler drops forearms and gets another two count. He hooks a side headlock as Reid tells the crowd it is time for Benjamin to go. Benjamin gets a brief flurry, but gets dumped to the floor and Reid tells him his time is up.

After the break the crowd trying to rally Benjamin. Fowler tries a suplex, but Benjamin reverses and powers Fowler up into a vertical suplex. They trade blows in the middle of the ring. Fowler tries a sleeper, but Benjamin breaks with a belly 2 back suplex. He hits a Stinger Splash in the corner, but Fowler catches Benjamin with a jawbreaker.

Fowler up top, but Shelton catches him with a step up knee. Jagger hits the ring and Shelton plants him with PayDirt. Jagger comes off the top and connects with a Codebreaker for a near fall. He talks trash to Benjamin, who responds with a series of German suplexes. Another suplex gets the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

After the match they shake hands and Benjamin grabs a mic. The crowd gives him a nice hand and Benjamin informs the crowd he just recently passed 20 years since his WWE debut. He thanks the fans for letting him live out his childhood dream. The crowd starts a “Thank You Shelton” chant. He tells us he’s not done. He’s The Gold Standard and “There Ain’t No Stopping Me Now.”

Back to Smackdown as we see the entire Smackdown Women’s Title Match. Charlotte gets the quick win and is Smackdown Women’s Champion once again.

Back to Raw as we join Austin Theory defending his United States Title against Seth Rollins in progress. Theory gets the win after a ball shot and Rollins wrestling on one leg.