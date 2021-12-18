WWE Makes Last-Minute Changes To SmackDown Tapings In Chicago

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE made several changes to the December 17th and December 24th 2021 Smackdown tapings in Chicago hours before the live broadcast started. Here were the known changes…

* Roman Reigns was originally going to open the live show with a promo but it was changed to the main event segment. The Usos vs. The New Day match was originally going to be the final segment.

* A sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar was planned but didn’t air. It’s unknown if the interview will air on the Christmas Eve show.

* Toni Storm and Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi and Charlotte was originally going to air on the Christmas Eve Smackdown but aired on the December 17th show instead. Charlotte vs. Toni for the Smackdown women’s title was taped for the Christmas Eve show. Click here for the spoiler result.

Sapp wrote on Friday night that “some of the changes made from the rundown from this afternoon’s Smackdown plans for this week and next week make more sense than the order they were originally in.”