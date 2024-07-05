WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Main Event Revealed

WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which takes place this Saturday, has a loaded card.

The show’s main event has yet to be officially announced at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The top matches include Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s MITB ladder match, Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Starks in the women’s MITB ladder match, and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is also scheduled to face Bron Breakker, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main event of this PLE will be Priest vs. Rollins for the World Title.

Following Priest vs. Rollins, there has been speculation that betting odds favorite Drew McIntyre may cash in. This would allow him to cash in without worrying about CM Punk getting involved after he defeated Punk, who has vowed never to let McIntyre win the World Championship again.