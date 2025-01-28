WWE NXT Coming To Cincinnati Next Month

WWE.com released the following announcement today regarding WWE NXT on The CW Network emanating from Cincinnati, Ohio on February 25, 2025:

Special edition of NXT takes place Feb. 25 in Cincinnati

WWE today announced a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/ and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT until 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW, including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and more. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.