WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 Two-Week Special Event Announced For SyFy

The Great American Bash is going to be a super-bash this year.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on July 16, the company announced that their annual Great American Bash special event will be a two-week special this year.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Week 1 will take place on July 30, while the second and final week is scheduled for the following week on August 6.

Both nights are scheduled to air on SyFy due to the 2024 Olympics airing on USA Network.