WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 25, 2025

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Results

Findlay Toyota Center – Prescott Valley, Arizona

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

Je’Von Evans and La Parka opened with a Collar-and-Elbow tie-up and traded holds before both hit simultaneous kip-ups for a standoff. Iguana and Slater tagged in next; Iguana’s antics led to crisp counters and quick tags on both sides.

Iguana and Parka controlled briefly with the Paradise Lock and assisted dropkick before Evans exploded back with a rebound German Suplex. The pace quickened—Evans hit a Handspring Corkscrew Kick, Parka fired back with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker, and Slater cleaned house with a Tornado DDT and Twisting Vertical Suplex.

Down the stretch, chaos reigned. Iguana’s La Yesca shenanigans backfired, leading to Slater’s Utopia, Evans’ Stage Dive, and the Swanton 450 for the finish.

Winner: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater via Pinfall

Backstage: Zaria, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

Medical cleared Sol Ruca to accompany Zaria despite her injury. Zaria vowed to defend the Women’s North American Title in Sol’s honor. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley interrupted—Izzi promised Tatum would become NXT Women’s Champion and hinted ZaRuca wouldn’t leave with gold tonight.

Second Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.

Day of the Dead Match – NXT North American Championship

A brutal weapons war from the opening bell. Wagner unleashed chair shots, moonsaults, and a Coast-to-Coast dropkick; Page answered with trash-can assaults and the Ego’s Edge. Tables, powder, and skeleton props filled the ring.

Despite Wagner’s rally with a FrankenSteiner and Triple-Jump Moonsault, Page blinded him with powder and hit The Twisted Grin through a table to retain.

Winner: Still NXT North American Champion – Ethan Page via Pinfall

Backstage: Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

Tense locker-room exchange. Jordynne called out Kelani’s attitude; Kelani mocked Jordynne’s lack of NXT gold. Words escalated until Jordynne slapped Kelani, promising payback soon.

Announcement

NXT will present Gold Rush on November 18 & 25 on The CW, featuring titles from NXT, TNA, AAA and EVOLVE.

Third Match: Zaria (c) w/Sol Ruca vs. Blake Monroe

NXT Women’s North American Championship

Monroe targeted Zaria’s shoulder early, chaining Codebreakers and arm work. Zaria battled back with suplexes and a Spear but couldn’t shake the injury. After Sol popped Zaria’s shoulder back into place, chaos erupted—Monroe accidentally struck Sol, capitalized with The Glamour Shot DDT, and captured the title.

Winner: New NXT Women’s North American Champion – Blake Monroe via Pinfall

Backstage Segment

Wren Sinclair FaceTimed Charlie Dempsey while Kendal Grey and Karmen Petrovic eavesdropped. Lash Legend confronted Kendal, setting up a Title vs. Ego bout Tuesday: Kendal Grey’s EVOLVE Women’s Title on the line.

Fourth Match: Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley w/The Culling

NXT Women’s Championship

Fast technical exchanges gave way to ringside chaos as both factions interfered. The referee eventually ejected everyone. Inside, Jayne’s near-falls (Avalanche Neckbreaker, Rolling Encore) weren’t enough. Paxley countered a Pump Kick into The Cemetery Drive for the decisive pin and huge upset.

Winner: New NXT Women’s Champion – Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

AVA’s Office

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights argued over a shot at Josh Briggs. AVA booked them to face each other Tuesday—“may the best man win.”

Announcement

WWE NXT Deadline 2025 set for December 6 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, TX.

Fifth Match: The Broken Hardys (c) vs. DarkState

BROKEN Rules Match – NXT Tag Team Championship

Pure carnage. Tables, ladders, chairs, and kendo sticks filled the arena. Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb off the post; Matt crashed through tables with a Diving Leg Drop. The Hardys nearly retained after The Plot Twist, but DarkState’s Lennox & Griffin rallied—executing a Doomsday Device through a table for the shocking title change.

Winners: New NXT Tag Team Champions – DarkState via Pinfall

Backstage

Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater discussed chasing the new champions once Leon’s X-Division schedule clears.

Next Week on NXT:

Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights

Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend – EVOLVE Women’s Title

Axiom vs. Jasper Troy – Men’s Speed Championship Final

Main Event: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Championship

A heated brawl from bell to bell. Trick dominated early with slams and a Blockbuster before Saints mounted a comeback—Samoan Drop, rebound lariats, and CrossFace attempts. Williams hit The Book End through the announce table and Trick Shot for two.

Saints survived, countered the Pop-Up Book End into a deep arm-drag, then delivered a Revolution DDT to retain.

Post-match, Tatum Paxley celebrated in the parking lot with The Culling while Izzi Dame dodged questions, hinting at deeper tensions ahead.

Winner: Still NXT Champion – Ricky Saints via Pinfall

End of Show