WWE NXT Halloween Havoc And No Mercy Details Revealed

The dates and locations for two big upcoming WWE NXT shows have been announced.

WWE has confirmed WWE NXT Halloween Havoc for October 27 in Hershey, PA., and WWE NXT No Mercy for September 1.

From WWE.com:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc will take place Sunday, September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver and Sunday, October 27 at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa., respectively. Additionally, Monday Night Raw will take place following each NXT Premium Live Event.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Special combo tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Sol Ruca and more.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.