WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For This Week’s Show (7/19/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS



* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.



* Jakara Jackson (with Lash Legend) defeated Kendal Grey (with Carlee Bright) via Sugar Rush.



* Adrianna Rizzo (with Luca Crusifino and Channing Lorenzo) defeated Lainey Reid via Taste of Risotto.



* Eddy Thorpe defeated Shiloh Hill via implant DDT. Lexis King entered before the match began to join Blake and Byron on commentary. Thorpe and King exchanged words with Thorpe standing in the ring and King by the announce table after the match had concluded with referees standing between the two.



* Duke Hudson got a nice ovation from the crowd after the main event when they went off the air.