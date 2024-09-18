WWE NXT Lineup For September 24, 2024

WWE has announced matches and segments for next week’s NXT show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 24 episode of the weekly NXT on USA show in Orlando, FL.

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

* The Grayson Waller Effect with A-Town Down Under & Fraxiom

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* NXT on CW Press Conference: Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

