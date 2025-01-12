WWE NXT Live Event Crowns New #1 Contender

On Saturday night, WWE NXT held a live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring the crowning of a new #1 contender for the NXT Championship. Eddy Thorpe secured the opportunity by winning a men’s battle royal, earning a future shot at the NXT Title.

The specific date for Thorpe’s title match remains unclear, though it could align with NXT’s next premium live event, Vengeance Day, scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. This development follows Thorpe’s participation in last Tuesday’s NXT triple threat match, where Oba Femi emerged victorious to claim the NXT Championship by defeating both Thorpe and Trick Williams.

This news comes on the heels of Lola Vice winning a battle royal during Friday’s house show, earning her a title opportunity against Gulia, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion. These events highlight a busy weekend for WWE’s developmental brand as they build towards their next major show. Click here for full results.