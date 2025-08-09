WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL 8/8/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Chase U’s Andre Chase def. Anthony Luke in a Singles Match.

– Tavion Heights def. WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair def. Arianna Grace in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. The High Ryze (Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) in a Tag Team Match.

– Yoshiki Inamura def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.

– Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors) def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in a Tag Team Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) def. “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.