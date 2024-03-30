WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 3/29/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
– Arianna Grace wins a 10-Woman Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.
– Chase U’s Riley Osborne def. a debuting talent in a Singles Match.
– Sol Ruca and Brinley Reece def. Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner in a Tag Team Match.
– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey def. Dante Chen in a Singles Match.
– Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe in a Singles Match.
– Meta-Four (Oro Mensah and “Supernova 11” Noam Dar) def. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe in a Tag Team Match.
– Karmen Petrovic def. Lola Vice in a Singles Match.
– The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) def. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Scrypts) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
– Oba Femi (c) def. Drake Morreaux to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.
– Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Arianna Grace to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.