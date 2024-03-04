WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL 3/2/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Joe Gacy def. Javier Bernal in a Singles Match.

– Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp and Myles Borne) in a Tag Team Match.

– Chase U’s Thea Hail def. Arianna Grace in a Singles Match. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacks Arianna Grace.

– Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair def. Chase U (Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) in a Tag Team Match.

– Tavion Heights def. Trey Bearhill in a Singles Match.

– Ridge Holland, Axiom and Nathan Frazer def. Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Lash Legend def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– The Family’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley def. Kiana James and Izzi Dame in a Tag Team Match.

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo in a WWE NXT Championship Match was declared a no contest due to interference from Carmelo Hayes.