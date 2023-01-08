WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 1/7/2023

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Largo Event Center in Largo, Florida:

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger

* Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated Oro Mensah, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

* Indi Hartwell defeated Valerie Loureda

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker

* The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Kiana James

* Axiom defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) retain over Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Javier Bernal. Odyssey Jones interrupts and attacks Bernal

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Roxanne Perez (c) retains over Cora Jade, Thea Hail, and Jacy Jayne (w/ Gigi Dolin)

