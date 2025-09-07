WWE NXT Live Event Results From North Charleston, SC 9/6/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the North Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– LWO (Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) in a Tag Team Match.

– Ricky Saints def. DarkState’s Saquon Shugars in a Singles Match.

– The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) def. American Made’s Ivy Nile and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend in a Tag Team Match.

– Grayson Waller def. Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day (“The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) and ZaRuca (ZARIA and WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams def. LWO’s Dragon Lee in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffi) (c) def. American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) def. Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT’ Oba Femi and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page, “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev and WWE LFG Season One Winner Jasper Troy in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.