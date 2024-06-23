WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 6/22/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Edris Enofé def. Anthony Luke in a Singles Match.

– NXT General Manager Ava announces a 16-Woman Battle Royal, with the winner facing WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in tonight’s Main Event. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend wins the 16-Woman Battle Royal and is then attacked by WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez after the match.

– Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Ridge Holland) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Damon Kemp) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Lainey Reid def. Destinee Brown in a Singles Match.

– OTM’s Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– Oba Femi (c) def. The D’Angelo Family’s Luca Crusifino to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. Malik Blade in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion The D’Angelo Family’s “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo def. Tavion Heights in a Singles Match.

– Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) def. WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams, Wes Lee and Dante Chen in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez (c) def. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.