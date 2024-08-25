WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 8/24/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer def. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe in a Tag Team Match.

– Layla Diggs def. Ajiea Lee Hargrave in a Singles Match.

– Dante Chen def. Jasper Troy in a Singles Match.

– Derrian Gobourne def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair def. Kendal Grey in a Singles Match.

– Oba Femi (c) def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and Joe Hendry def. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) def. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) in a Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams def. Kale Dixon in a Singles Match.

– Kelani Jordan (c) def. Izzi Dame to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. Malik Blade and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE NXT Championship.