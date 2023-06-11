WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 6/10/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
* Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Kale Dixon
* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon defeated Franki Carissa & Monica Klisara
* Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice via submission
* Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne
* Triple-Threat Tag Team Match: Brutus & Julius Creed defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights
* Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan defeated Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne & Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Title Match: Wes Lee (c) defeated Eddy Thorpe
* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, & Trick Williams defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* NXT Women’s Title Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Thea Hail