WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 6/10/2023

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Image Credit: WWE)

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Kale Dixon

* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon defeated Franki Carissa & Monica Klisara

* Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice via submission

* Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne

* Triple-Threat Tag Team Match: Brutus & Julius Creed defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights

* Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan defeated Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne & Stevie Turner

* NXT North American Title Match: Wes Lee (c) defeated Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, & Trick Williams defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Thea Hail

