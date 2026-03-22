WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice, Florida 3/21/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Kendal Grey def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– DarkState’s Cutler James def. Romero Moreno in a Singles Match.

– Myka Lockwood def. PJ Vasa in a Singles Match.

– Elijah Holyfield def. Harley Riggins in a Singles Match.

– Tavion Heights def. Harlem Lewis in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Kelani Jordan def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) def. Eli Knight, Ulka Sasaki and Chase U’s Kale Dixon in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Tatum Paxley (c) def. Kali Armstrong to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.