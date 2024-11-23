WWE NXT Live Results From Lakeland, FL. (11/22/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the WWE NXT Live event from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL. on November 22, 2024:

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/22/2024): LAKELAND, FL.

* Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening

* Duke Hudson defeats Anthony Luke

* Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer

* Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo defeat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo

* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

* Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey

* Oro Mensah defeats Josh Black

* Gigi Dolin defeats Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez)

* Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland