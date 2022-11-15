WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/15/22)

The USA Network will broadcast tonight’s Title Tuesday episode of WWE NXT live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

NXT will feature NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, as well as NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, will also make an appearance tonight to make a statement about the upcoming NXT Deadline event.

WWE has announced the following NXT roster for tonight’s show:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

* Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga) will return to in-ring action

* WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosts contract signing for November 22 match between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

Here is a promo for the show: