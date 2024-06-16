WWE Star Auctioning Schism Ring Vest To Help A Friend

WWE star Joe Gacy announced that he will be auctioning off a worn Schism ring vest to help his friend Juice, who is currently dealing with a bad heart valve. Gacy started a GoFundMe campaign in order to do this, which can be seen here.

Gacy took to his official Twitter (X) account as well and wrote, “Ok guys official auction highest bid gets this ring worn Schism vest all proceeds go to my buddy Juice. Will take cash app and Venmo! Will be glad to sign this also and personalize it.”

“Please bid in the comments best offer will be honored”

You can check out Gacy’s post below.