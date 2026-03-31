Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/31/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is back in “The Sunshine State” tonight.

The Stand & Deliver 2026 go-home edition of NXT on The CW Network is live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the March 31 episode:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey
* NXT Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: Los Americanos vs. Birthright
* Mike Santana & OTM vs. DarkState
* Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver
Special Guest Referee: Josh Briggs.
* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan
* Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe to meet face-to-face
* Contract signing for NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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