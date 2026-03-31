WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/31/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back in “The Sunshine State” tonight.

The Stand & Deliver 2026 go-home edition of NXT on The CW Network is live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the March 31 episode:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

* NXT Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: Los Americanos vs. Birthright

* Mike Santana & OTM vs. DarkState

* Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver

Special Guest Referee: Josh Briggs.

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

* Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe to meet face-to-face

* Contract signing for NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.