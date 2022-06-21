WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (6/21)

The WWE NXT 2.0 episode airing tonight was taped in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

Tonight’s show will include three matches: a “huge showdown” between Alba Fyre and Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo challenging NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes for the championship in the main event.

Tonight, the build for the NXT Great American Bash on July 5 continues. The Great American Bash go-home episode will kick off NXT’s return to live programming next Tuesday night.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s show:

– Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

– Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

– Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

– Cameron Grimes vs. Edris Enofe

– Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen

– Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Tony D’Angelo

– Appearances by Wes Lee, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Legado del Fantasma and others