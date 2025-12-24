WWE NXT Results – December 23, 2025

WWE NXT Results – 12/23/2025

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears)

Izzi Dame opened aggressively, muscling Lola Vice into the corner and wearing her down with power strikes. Vice responded with speed, countering with crisp kicks and quick roll-ups to keep Dame off balance. The action spilled outside, where Vice launched herself with a seated senton from the apron.

Dame regained control heading into the break, grounding Vice with suplexes and heavy offense. Vice battled back with spinning kicks and a snap German, only for Shawn Spears to interfere at a critical moment. Just as Dame looked poised to capitalize, Tatum Paxley stormed out wielding a chainsaw, destroying the LFG podium and sending Spears scrambling.

With the distraction neutralized, Vice connected with The 305 to score the pinfall.

Winner: Lola Vice

After the bell, Kelani Jordan ambushed Vice, unleashing a vicious post-match assault before officials intervened.

Backstage – The Women’s Locker Room

Jordynne Grace reassured newly crowned NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail, insisting the referee’s decision from last week was final. Hail thanked Grace for her support before heading to the ring.

Thea Hail Championship Celebration / Blake Monroe Confrontation

Thea Hail delivered an emotional address, reflecting on her journey and what the title meant to her growth both personally and professionally. She celebrated becoming the youngest NXT Women’s North American Champion in history.

Blake Monroe interrupted, dismissing the title change as a fluke and demanding her championship back immediately. Hail refused but agreed to grant Monroe a rematch at New Year’s Evil. The exchange erupted into a heated brawl, requiring officials to separate the two.

Men’s Speed Championship Tournament – First Round

Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight

Eli Knight dazzled early with aerial offense, taking Heights down with springboard attacks and quick strikes. Heights weathered the storm and slowed the pace, countering Knight’s agility with raw power.

After avoiding a moonsault, Heights planted Knight with a Side Belly-to-Belly Suplex to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Tavion Heights

Oba Femi & Leon Slater – Sit-Down Interview

NXT Champion Oba Femi reflected on a dominant 2025, calling himself not only the ruler of NXT but WWE itself. Leon Slater, calm and confident, spoke about his unconventional upbringing and lifelong dedication to wrestling. The two shared mutual respect before shaking hands, setting the tone for their upcoming title clash.

Christmas Chaos Mixed Tag Team Match

Channing Lorenzo & Arianna Grace vs. Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye

Festive chaos broke loose immediately, with weapons, gifts, and decorations becoming fair game. The match descended into wild brawling around ringside, including candy canes, keyboards, and even a Christmas tree.

In the climax, Shiloh Hill powerbombed Lorenzo through a table covered in pinecones, allowing Skylar Raye to finish things off with a Frog Splash.

Winners: Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye

Men’s Speed Championship Tournament – First Round

Lexis King vs. Andre Chase

King attacked quickly, overwhelming Chase with strikes and grounding offense. Chase rallied with suplexes and high-impact moves, but King survived the surge.

King ultimately connected with The Coronation, punching his ticket to the next round.

Winner: Lexis King

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca (w/ Zaria)

Sol Ruca started fast, targeting Green’s legs and overwhelming her with athletic counters and high-flying offense. Chelsea Green relied on experience and opportunistic tactics to stay alive.

Outside interference erupted late as Moose and Ethan Page brawled at ringside. Alba Fyre disrupted Ruca’s finishing attempt, allowing Green to yank Ruca down and hit The Unprettier for the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green (still champion)

Post-match chaos followed as Zaria speared Green’s allies, and Sol Ruca stood tall to close the show.