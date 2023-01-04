WWE NXT Results – January 3, 2022

Kicking off this week’s NXT with a video recapping the best moments of 2022 in NXT

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Match starts off with a lock up then Apollo Crews delivers a shoulder tackle then follows it up with a dropkick. Carmelo Hayes delivers a kick to Crews’ spine then delivers Fade Away. He goes for a pin but Crews kicks out. Hayes delivers a chop then delivers a right hand to his head. Crews fires back with a series of chops then delivers a delayed vertical suplex. Crews delivers a tilt a whirl backbreaker then delivers a pair of German suplexes. He follows it up with an overhead belly 2 belly toss then tosses Hayes to the outside and delivers a moonsault off the apron that sends us to a break.

After the break Hayes sends Crews out of the ring. He beats him down then tosses him back in the ring. He delivers several stomps to Crews, then sends him into the middle turnbuckle and delivers a powerbomb. He locks in a single leg Boston Crab but Crews escapes and delivers an enziguri. Crews delivers a kick to Hayes’s midsection, then delivers a clothesline and a backstabber. He follows it up with a jumping lariat then hits another enziguri.

They ascend to the top rope before Crews delivers a superplex. Melo delivers a pump kick and a cutter then climbs to the top rope and looks for a double stomp. Crews rolls out of the way and delivers a DDT off the ropes. He goes for a pin but Hayes kicks out. Crews charges at Hayes but Trick Williams pulls Hayes out of the way. Crews levels him then delivers a German suplex. He looks for a standing 450 Splash but Hayes moves out of the way and ascends to the top. He hits the leg drop for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (Recommend)

After the match Axiom attacks Williams & Hayes. He goes flying and tosses Williams in the ring.

Trick Williams vs. Axiom

Trick Williams has Axiom in a submission. Axiom escapes and beats down Williams. Williams delivers a jumping lariat but Axiom fires back with a dropkick and a series of chops. He hits another dropkick then delivers an enziguri and ascends to the top rope. He hits a crossbody then goes for a pin. Williams kicks out and delivers a swinging neckbreaker. Axiom fires back with a right hand then delivers the Golden Ratio for the win.

Winner: Axiom

We then head to a video of the ending of the North American Title match last week.

We then see Channing Stacks handcuffed to a chair in a dark room as Dijak walks in and says he must be regretting the way he barged into his locker room. Stacks says he does what Tony D’Angelo says and Dijak tells him he doesn’t like being disrespected. He says he is the face of fear, then punches him in his midsection. He says this is just the beginning, then slams the key to the handcuffs in front of Stacks.

After the break we go backstage and see Drew Gulak helping the students of Chase U. Andre Chase walks in and asks what’s happening. Thea Hail explains that the students wanted some extra time in the ring, leading to a verbal exchange between Chase & Gulak.

Dijak vs. Stacks

Stacks fires off several right hands. He delivers a series of knees, but Dijak delivers a thrust kick to his midsection. He fires off several right hands to his spine, then delivers several stomps and tosses him across the ring. Stacks sends Dijak shoulder first into the ring post then delivers a running uppercut. Dijak catches him with a big boot, then hits a kick to his face and Feast Your Eyes for the win.

Winner: Dijak

After the match Dijak looks for Feast Your Eyes on Stacks once again, but D’Angelo manages to send him out of the ring. He then grabs a mic and says he wishes he had half the heart Stack does. D’Angelo then challenges Dijak to a match next week at New Year’s Evil and Dijak accepts.

We then head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Oro Mensah. Mitchell asks Mensah what’s next for him in the new year, but Javier Bernal walks in and announces the release of his new Christmas album. Mitchell asks why he’s releasing the album after Christmas and Bernal promotes the tracks. Mensah says Bernal will have no singing voice after he’s done with him later tonight.

Gigi Dolin says it’s time to leave 2022 in the past and says all eyes are on her and Jacy Jayne. She says they will cut through the NXT roster with reckless abandonment. Jayne says they don’t do resolutions and only have their eyes on one women: Roxanne Perez. She says if they want to take down the Toxic Empire they will break it down brick by brick.

Indi Hartwell’s music hits and she heads to the ring. She says she is sick of hearing about Toxic Attraction and says she doesn’t mind finishing what Perez started because it’s time for some new blood. Cora Jade then appears in the crowd and says Hartwell is complaining again. She says no one cares about her and says she deserves to be Women’s Champion. Nikkita Lyons appears and says Jade says she deserves the world, but all she deserves is a kick to her face. Zoey Stark appears next and rags on Lyons. She mocks her social media posts, then says Perez’s reign will be short. Wendy Choo appears and says no one wants to see an Women’s Champion like Starks. She then rags on Jade as Thea Hail appears and says it’s a girl fight.

The women begin to brawl with one another as Alba Fyre appears and Isla Dawn attacks her. The entire women’s division comes down and they begin brawling with one another as Dawn and Fyre brawl backstage and to the parking lot.

Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s music hits and she appears. She tells everyone to relax because she was informed that there will be a #1 Contender’s 20 Woman Battle Royal to determine who will face her at Vengeance Day. The women in the ring continue to brawl with one another as we head outside the arena and see Fyre sending Dawn’s head into a recycling bin. She then sends her into the garage.

Extreme Resolution Match

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Still To Come:

Charlie Dempsey vs. Drew Gulak

NXT Tag Team Title Match

New Day (c) vs. The Schism

Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal

New Years Evil

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller

Tag Team Match

Indus Sher vs. Creed Brothers

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Women’s Title #1 Contenders 20 Woman Battle Royal

