WWE NXT Results – November 1, 2022

Kicking off this week’s NXT with NXT Champion Bron Breaker says Halloween Havoc was a massive night and gives a special shoutout to Wes Lee and Julius Creed for their matches at the premium live event.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly’s music hits and they head to the ring. Elton Prince says that he’s the worst and they’re sick of them. Breaker mocks them before him & Kit Wilson take shots at him & Wes Lee.

North American Champion Wes Lee’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He says he can’t listen to this anymore and tells them to shut up. Lee says he appreciates his words, but Prince asks if they can get back to them. Breaker tells them to stop b*tching but Lee gets him to calm down. Breaker says he takes things too far sometimes and says he’ll take a step back. Lee says he will introduce them and does so. Pretty Deadly then say it’s time for a side plate check. Breaker says it’s inevitable that someone will interrupt them and it’s usually for their titles. Prince asks who it is tonight and Lee says it’s them. Breaker says that since they claim to be the best title holders in NXT then they should put the belts on the line tonight. They accept the challenge.

Grayson Waller vs. R Truth

Match starts off with a lock up. Grayson Waller delivers several right hands to R Truth’s back before Truth fires back with a clothesline. Waller delivers a shoulder tackle, but Truth trips him and hits a high hip toss. Waller plants Truth, but Truth manages to send him to the outside and hits a cannonball through the middle rope that takes us to a break.

After the break the referee has stopped the match after Truth landed on his neck when he went for the cannonball.

Winner: Grayson Waller

After the match Waller grabs a mic and says he isn’t surprised he won. He calls himself the most dominant superstar in WWE and says he just beat a 20 year veteran. He says NXT is his house and no one will change that.

We head to a video of Vic Joseph is with The Schism. Joseph asks Ava Raine why she joined Schism and she says she showed the world that they know nothing. She says she’s been around WWE all her life, but no one took the time to get to know her except Schism. She says that after she got injured, Joe Gacy was the only one to check on her. Joseph says Gacy must be enjoying the attention Schism has got since Raine joined the group and Gacy says it’s not about that. He says Raine is there because they accept her for who she truly is. Rip Fowler says that every other group dreams of the togetherness they have and offers Joseph a pin. Jagger Reid says that when one takes their mask, it is too harsh for everyone except Schism. Joseph asks the group about Cameron Grimes’ tweet about Ava Raine being brainwashed by the group and Raine says she was never brainwashed. She says that you don’t get to reject Schism and walk away. She says they are committed to putting an end to Schism and Gacy says they are 4 roots in 1 tree.

We head backstage to Javier Bernal talking to Edirs Enofé & Malik Blade outside of Shawn Michaels’ door. He says that while they gave it their all last week, they aren’t championship material. Bernal says Michaels texted him to meet him outside of his office. Odyssey Jones then walks out of Michaels’ office and says they will be facing one another.

We are back from the break, we head to a video of Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons entering the locker room. Indi Hartwell asks what her problem is and she says the world saw it. Hartwell says she isn’t pouting about being attacked by Elektra Lopez and not everyone is afforded title opportunities. Stark says that she isn’t worthy of a shot at a title and the they get into a verbal altercation.

We go backstage to Thea Hail & Andre Chase preparing for Hail’s match against Kiana James. She says something doesn’t feel like and asks who will carry the flag. Duke Hudson bursts out of the wall and says he will.

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

Kiana James sends Thea Hail to the mat. She delivers a forearm, then plants her face first into the mat. She sends her into the turnbuckle then delivers several stomps. Hail fires off a triage of clotheslines, then delivers a dropkick to James’ knee and hits a crossbody off the top rope.

James catches her but Hail manages to reverse it into a roll up. James kicks out and plants Hail to the mat. She goes for a pin but Duke Hudson puts Hail’s foot on the bottom rope to break the fall. Chase asks what he’s doing and ejects him from ringside & this allows James to hit the 401K for the win.

Winner: Kiana James

After the match, Charlie Dempsey attacks Chase, but Hudson runs down to make the save. He helps up Hail.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Mitchell asks for their thoughts on the NXT Tag Team Title Match. Briggs says that they’re pulling for Bron Breakker & Wes Lee, but if they come up short, then they will go after Pretty Deadly. Jensen says Pretty Deadly will fall to them. Kiana James’ secretary walks in and hands Henley a manilla envelope. They read it to themselves.

After the break, we head to Bron Breakker & Wes Lee preparing for their match. Mr. Stone walks in and says Breakker cares about gaining new titles than defending his own. He says that he can take any guy on the roster, except for Von Wagner. He says they’re coming for him. Breaker tells Mr. Stone to tell Wagner to meet him face to face next time and tells him to get out.

Odyssey Jones vs. Javier Bernal

Odyssey Jones sends Javier Bernal to the mat with a shoulder tackle then follows it up with a bodyslam and a right hand to his chest. Bernal hits a triage of right hands to Jones’ back, then goes after his knee. He delivers a chop block, followed by several right hands to the area. Jones sends Bernal into the corner, then drives him into the mat and delivers a pair of clotheslines. He hits a shoulder block, followed by a hip attack and the Boss Man Slam for the win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

Jacy Jayne tells fans to bow in the presence of greatness.She says Mandy Rose proved everyone wrong and calls her the most dominant champion in NXT history. Gigi Dolin says that even though no one believed in her, she proved everyone wrong and is better than everyone in the locker room. Jayne lists a few of Rose’s accomplishments before saying they put together a video package for her.

The video depicts Rose’s time in NXT and her reign thus far. Rose then thanks Dolin & Jayne for the video and says that wasn’t bad “for a piece of eye candy. She says that’s all she was to fans, but she realized two years ago she had to bet on herself. She says coming to NXT was the best choice she ever made and says the numbers speak for themselves. She says the NXT Women’s Title represents the greatest female wrestlers in the world and she’s proven herself as such. She says she’s stepped on every woman in the division and says it’s felt good to sit on her throne. She says no one will be kicking her out and says they know where to find her.

Smoke appears out of nowhere and Alba Fyre appears. She attacks Rose & Jayne, then sends Dolin through a table in the ring. She picks up a mic and says she took out Gigi Dolin this week, but next week she’ll take out Jacy Jayne and says she’s coming for Rose after.

We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Apollo Crews. Crews says that Pretty Deadly got their moment in the sun tonight, but the NXT Universe wants to see them wrestle. He says Breakker doesn’t want the same thing because he’s afraid and says that he didn’t expect to have to put on his running shows. Von Wagner walks in and says he’s a straight up problem. He says not to waste his time chasing the NXT Title and calls himself the future.

Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Stark

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker & North American Champion Wes Lee

