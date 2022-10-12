WWE NXT Results – October 11, 2022

Non Title Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker (c) vs. Javier Bernal

Bron Breakker sends Javier Bernal straight to the mat, Breakker & Bernal exchange submissions before Breakker gains the upper hand and delivers a clothesline. He follows it up with a suplex, but Bernal fires back with a kick to his face. Breaker hits a pair of shoulder tackles, followed by a spinebuster. Bernal hits a boot to Breakker’s face before Breakker hits a Military Press Powerslam for the win.

Winner: NXT Champion Bron Breakker

After the match JD McDonagh gets in the ring and the two stare one another down. Ilja Dragunov’s music hits and he heads to the ring. Breakker, McDonagh & Dragunov face off before McDonagh launches an attack on Breakker. Dragunov looks for the Torpedo on McDonagh, but ends up hitting Breakker instead. He grabs the NXT Title and holds it up.

We then head to a video hyping up Alba Fyre ahead of her match later tonight.

There was a video package recapping Axiom & Nathan Frazier’s feud ahead of their 3rd match happening after the commercial break.

3rd & Final Match Of Best Of 3 Series North American Title Qualifying Match

Nathan Frazer (1) vs. Axiom (1)

Match starts off with a lock up. Nathan Frazer & Axiom exchange submissions with one another before Axiom catches Frazer mid air and drops him. They then hit one another with a double dropkick before Axiom sends Frazer’s arm bouncing off the top rope. Axiom ascends to the top with Frazer right on his heels. He manages to send Frazer into the middle turnbuckle face first that sends us to a break.

After the break Frazer locks in a Boston Crab on Axiom but Axiom counters it into a roll up, but Frazer kicks out. He then ascends to the top and hits a flying crossbody, then goes for another pin but Frazer kicks out. Axiom hits a suplex before they crash to the outside and Frazer hits an elbow. They get back in the ring before Frazer hits a double stomp off the top rope. Frazer heads to the top turnbuckle and goes flying, but Axiom catches him and locks in an arm bar. Frazer gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Axiom then delivers an enziguri, followed by a moonsault on the outside.

Axiom tosses Frazer back in the ring and climbs to the top. Frazer meets him there and hits Axiom with a superplex. He hits him with a kick before Axiom fires back with one of his own and follows it up with a lariat. The two men exchange forearms before Axiom gets Frazer into a backslide. Frazer kicks out and Axiom hits him with a knee to his head. Axiom looks to roll up Frazer, but Frazer counters it into one of his own for the win.

Winner & Gets Into The North American Title Ladder Match: Nathan Frazer (2)

After the match Frazer & Axiom shake hands and hug. Frazer holds up Axiom’s hand.

We then see Ilja Dragunov leaving the arena. McKenzie Mitchell approaches him and asks if the Torpedo from earlier tonight was meant for Breakker. Dragunov says that there are rules in the ring. Grayson Waller walks in and says that he knows Dragunov is a fan of his. Dragunov asks why Waller is wearing his grandma’s sunglasses before Waller says he doesn’t want to be blinded by Apollo Crews again. Waller says he should stay and Dragunov agrees. He walks off as Waller says that wasn’t what he meant.

We go backstage to Sanga & Valentina Feroz. Feroz asks Sanga if he’ll be at ringside for her match and he says he is always with her. Indi Hartwell walks in and says that the ring is hers.

Back from the break we head to a video hyping up Apollo Crews ahead of his match with Grayson Waller at Halloween Havoc.

Valentina Feroz vs. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell delivers a knee to Valentina Feroz, then follows it up with two bodyslams. She goes for a pin, but Feroz kicks out. Veer Mahaan comes to the ring and whispers something in Sanga’s ear. He then leaves ringside with Mahaan.

Back in the ring Feroz locks in an arm submission. Hartwell escapes by hitting Feroz with a suplex but Feroz locks in another arm submission. Hartwell gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it and Feroz hits an arm drag and the double knees. She delivers a dropkick, then goes for a pin but Hartwell kicks out. Feroz & Hartwell ascend to the middle rope before Hartwell delivers a superplex for the win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

After the match NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly appears and congratulate Hartwell on her win. They say she is impressive, but they are fantastic. They say that they are there to watch the upcoming number one contenders match. They rag on the competitors before gloating.

McKenzie asks Cora Jade who Roxanne Perez’s opponent next week will be and she says she’s been in touch with people and is having trouble narrowing it down. She says she can’t imagine Roxy is having any luck and McKenzie said Roxanne said her DMs are blowing up and will be on Smackdown this Friday. Cora doesn’t believe it but asks McKenzie if she has Ronda Rousey’s number McKenzie say she doesn’t but admitted she did.

NXT Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match

The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen

Rip Fowler, Brooks Jensen & Malik Blade starts us off and Blade wastes no time going after Fowler with several right hands. Fowler hits Blade with a back elbow, then tags in Jagger Reid. Jensen takes Fowler down with a kick to his face, then tags in Josh Briggs. Briggs sends Reid into the apron face first, then tosses him back in the ring. Blade knocks him to the mat and takes Josh Briggs down. Reid fires back with a backbreaker, then tags in Reid.

Schism hugs on the outside before Fowler gets back in the ring and knocks Blade down to the mat with a lariat. He tags in Reid and he hits an ax handle off the middle rope. Fowler tags back in and gets Blade up on his shoulder. Blade escapes and hits a knee on Fowler. Edris Enofe tags in and tackles Fowler. He hits a leg drop before tagging in Blade. Reid tags in and Briggs sends him over the top rope onto the other competitors. Jensen tags in and hits a cannonball off the top rope that takes us to a break.

After the break Reid stomped down Enofe & Jensen before Fowler joined the proceedings and started stomping them too. Reid & Fowler placed Enofe on the top rope to hit a double suplex but Jensen turned it by hitting a tower of doom on Fowler, Reid & Enofe.

Briggs tagged in and started laying jabs before hitting an apron shoulder tackle on Fowler, a rebound lariat on Blade, and a bodyslam/splash combo on Reid. Reid & Jensen hit an assisted atomic drop/big boot combo on Reid for a near fall. Blade hit a double crossbody on Jensen & Reid before hitting a lariat on Jensen. Blade hit a blockbuster on Jensen before Enofe hit a frog splash on Jensen for a near fall.

Fowler came in and slapped the would out of Jensen, but Enofe hit a dropkick on Fowler. Jensen hit a leg lariat on Enofe. Jensen & Briggs clubbed The Dyad before Blade & Enofe hit a cutter/flatliner combo on Briggs before Enofe hit a twisting crossbody on The Dyad while Blade hit a tope suicida on Jensen & Briggs.

Gacy hit a discus lariat on Enofe but Cameron Grimes leaped from out of nowhere and hits Cave In on Gacy with Grimes pulling Fowler out of the ring, Enofe got Reid in a Victory Roll to get the win.

Winners & #1 Contender To The NXT Tag Team Titles: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Backstage McKenzie Mitchell is with Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin & Jayne says she & Dolin should be the new number one contenders for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles but that didn’t happen after Alba Fyre jumped them. Jayne says that she will beat Fyre before Dolin says that if anyone messes with Toxic Attraction, then they will walk through fire to get their revenge. Jayne says she will send Fyre back to her ancestors as a hot mess.

Kiana James was at her office in a vignette, negotiating the purchase of Chase University. She will face Thea Hale later on tonight.

Alba Frye vs. Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne hit an arm drag on Alba Fyre before they exchanged pins then exchanged forearm strikes before Fyre tripped Jayne and hit a punch on her face. Dolin distracted Fyre, which allowed Jayne to hit a rolling elbow on Fyre before stomping her down in the corner. Jayne hit a running back-splash before hitting a corner cannonball on Fyre for a near fall.

Fyre hit two overhead chops before hitting facebuster and two chest kicks on Jayne. Jayne sent Fyre with an Irish Whip before hitting a running neck breaker for a near fall. Fyre hit a modified Death Valley Driver on Jayne for a near fall. Dolin pulled Jayne out of the ring, but Fyre launched herself into a Tope Suicida on Jayne for a near fall. Jayne got a roll up on Fyre for a near fall, but Fyre got out of the pin and hit a Thrust Kick on Jayne followed by the KLR Bomb to get the victory.

Winner: Alba Frye

After the match Sonya Deville made her NXT return to attack Fyre from the crowd. Deville tossed Fyre into the barricade before laying in the punches on Fyre. Jayne, Dolin & Deville attacked Fyre before hitting an assisted powerbomb on Fyre onto the announcer table.

Jagger Reid attacked a cameraman before Gacy picked the camera up and cut a promo on Grimes. Gacy told Grimes that they must eradicate Grimes from this world before dropping the camera to the ground.

There was a backstage segment with Zoey Starks & Nikkita Lyons ahead of their match against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

In the locker room we see Security Guards, Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott were backstage talking about Starks & Lyons segment.

Wes Lee vs. Stacks

Wes Lee hit an arm drag, headscissors & a dropkick on Stacks before locking in La Casita on Stacks for a near fall. Stacks punched Lee in the corner before hitting a modified Dragon Screw on Lee in the ropes, followed by a chop block on Lee’s left leg. Stacks hit a knee breaker on Lee’s left leg before locking in a modified Figure 4 on Lee. Lee broke the hold and started laying in the punches on Stacks before hitting a corner uppercut on Stacks. Lee collapsed to his knee before Stacks hit a Rack neckbreaker on Lee for a near fall. Stacks climbed to the top rope, but Lee tossed Stacks to the mat before hitting a Corkscrew Senton to out Stacks away.

Winner: Wes Lee

After the match Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes attacked Wes Lee from behind after the match but Oro Mensah came in to make the save for Lee. Lee hit a tope con giro on Hayes & Williams before Mensah & Lee stood tall in the ring.

Sonya Deville was backstage before being interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell. Deville said that she was still Rose’s best friend before Deville revealed that she will wait for Fyre in the ring next week.

We come back from the break Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile are visiting Roderick Strong in the hospital. He says he’s almost ready to be released from the hospital. Brutus Creed says that Damon Kemp will pay for what he did to Strong before Julius Creed says that he hopes there’s a bed in the hospital for him. Strong apologizes for bringing Kemp into the group and says he wishes he could be there fighting by his side. He tells Julius he needs him to win because it’s Diamond Mine forever.

Kiana James vs. Thea Hail

Mr. Stone came to the ring to cut a promo saying that the world was laughing at him because The Hail body slammed him the previous week. Stone said that he would ruin Hail’s night, but Hail hit a back body drop on Stone before stomping him out of the ring. Hail was taunting Stone, but James caught her with a Flatliner to get the win.

Winner: Kiana James

We then head the locker room area to Stacks. Tony D’Angelo walks in and says he’s doing better than him. He says that he warned Stacks about interfering before informing him he has another match next week and he’ll know him when his music hits.

Robert Stone is angry backstage and Von Wagner walks up, asking what that was. He says they have less than two weeks until Halloween Havoc so cut the bullshit. He needs Stone locked in.

We head backstage to Cameron Grimes & McKenzie Mitchell. Mitchell asks him about Schism’s challenge earlier and whether or not he will be facing them alone. Grimes says he trusts no one in NXT but that doesn’t count all of WWE.

Vic Joseph & Booker T then run down next week’s card.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Grayson Waller

Ilja Dragunov & Grayson Waller lock up to get this match started. Waller rolls to the outside before getting back in the ring. Dragunov sends him to the mat and begins to target his arm. He delivers a senton before Waller hits Dragunov with a cheap shot. He delivers a kick across Dragunov’s chest, then mocks him that takes us to a break.

After the break Waller hits Dragunov with several knees. Dragunov fires back with a chop, followed by a pair of strikes to his back. Dragunov hits Waller with a kick, followed by a hip attack. He sends him to the mat, then looks for a belly 2 back suplex. Waller rakes Dragunov’s eyes, then sends him to the mat and ascends to the middle rope. He hits an elbow drop, then goes for a pin but Dragunov kicks out.

Waller fires off several right hands, then locks in a sleeper. Dragunov escapes and hits a few elbows on Waller’s jaw. Dragunov hits a clothesline, but Waller trips him and locks in a sleeper. Dragunov escapes with a snapmare before Waller sends his head bouncing off the top rope. He goes up the ramp looking for his signature run, but the lights go dark and the wheel that had been set up starts spinning on its own. Waller gets back in the ring and Dragunov hits two German suplexes and the Torpedo for the win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

After the match NXT Champion Bron Breakker surprises Dragunov and hits him with a spear as JD McDonagh watches on from the crowd to close out this weeks NXT.

Next Weeks NXT

Picked Your Poison Match

Cora Jade vs. TBD

Picked Your Poison Match

Roxanne Perez vs. TBD

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

Stacks vs. TBD

Alba Frye vs. Sonya Deville

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes, TBD & TBD

Halloween Havoc (Oct 22nd)

NXT Title Triple Threat Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

North American Title Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins Brutus Creed is gone from NXT

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller