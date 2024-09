A spoiler has surfaced for tonight’s WWE NXT.

As part of “WWE Week on the USA Network” this week, WWE NXT goes down on September 10 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Fightful Select is reporting that TNA star Hammerstone is scheduled to be the opponent for WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

The match was set up in an “NXT Anonymous” video released on Monday evening, which showed Tony D’Angelo paying off a mystery man to “take care of his problems.”