WWE NXT Stars Engaged To Be Married

Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne of WWE NXT have announced their engagement.

Osborne joined WWE in early 2023 and has only recently begun appearing on television as a member of Chase U. On NXT last Tuesday, he competed in the Men’s Breakout Tournament, where he defeated Keanu Carver to advance to the semifinals. Next Tuesday, he will square off against Lexis King.

In recent weeks, a storyline has emerged in which Thea Hail has a crush on him, as Hail and Jacy Jayne have been seen cheering him on during his matches in the Chase U student section.

Davenport has been with the company since 2021, beginning in the NXT UK brand before making the switch to NXT earlier this year by attacking people backstage. She earned the right to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 2 after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline earlier this month.

As seen below, Davenport announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption, “I said yes!” with a ring emoji.

Congratulations to the happy couple.