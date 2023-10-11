WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 10/10/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 921,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the 857,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.30 rating among people aged 18 to 49. Last week, the show received a 0.22 rating.

WWE brought in Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker for the show. This was the highest total viewership and key demo rating since September 25, 2019, and the best key demo rating since October 2, 2019.

This was the second time AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT faced off since the USA Network moved NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights in 2021, and the first time the two shows faced off in a year.

NXT had 676,000 total viewers and a 0.18 key demo rating this time last year.