WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/4/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to PWTorch, the show received 508,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 622,000 viewers.

It had a 0.13 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.17 rating.

This was the lowest key demo rating and overall viewership on the USA Network since February 28. Only the episode that aired on Syfy on February 8, 2022, drew 400,000 viewers, the lowest in the show’s history. It should be mentioned that the July 4th episode caused a significant drop in ratings, which they did.

Among the matches on the show were The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a loser leaves NXT battle, Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe with Gable Steveson in an NXT Underground match, Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport, Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria, and more.

Last year, the episode drew 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.