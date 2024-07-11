WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/9/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s post-NXT Heatwave episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 656,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 21.03% from this past week’s 542,000 viewers and up 60% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Trick Williams and Joe Hendry facing WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in a tag team match.