WWE Partnership With Hulu Officially Ends, Content Removed

As PWMania.com previously reported, the agreement between WWE and Hulu was set to end this week, and that has officially happened. Replays of RAW, NXT, and Smackdown that are set to air the very next day are no longer on the platform unless you have the Hulu with live TV plan.

According to PWInsider.com, replays of WWE NXT will most likely air on the CW app starting October 1 and the entire NXT library will also be available to stream on the app. The report also states that Smackdown and RAW are currently still on Peacock on a 30-day delay. There is no word yet whether NXT Level Up will change its VOD airing and where WWE Main Event will end up. WWE Main Event releases on Peacock on a three-week delay.

The company’s documentary content with A&E are still on the platform due to A&E’s licensing agreement as is Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez, which is a Hulu original series.