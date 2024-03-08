WWE Planning On Bringing Back The Rock Concert

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has done several “concert” segments in his WWE career, and it appears that he will do another one before WWE Wrestlemania 40.

WrestleVotes is reporting the following:

“According to sources, the much-anticipated return of ‘The Rock Concert’ could light up next week’s SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I’m told this idea has been brewing for weeks, with a possible announcement of it tonight on SD.”

The Memphis edition of Smackdown is currently not sold out, with WrestleTix reporting 9,975 tickets distributed as of Wednesday.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Dallas is expected to be WWE’s sixth consecutive television sellout, and this Monday’s RAW in Houston is nearly sold out.