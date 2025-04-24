Bianca Belair Shares Video Footage Of Her First WWE Tryout

WWE star Bianca Belair recently shared video footage on her Twitter account from her very first tryout with the company, highlighting her impressive journey since then.

In her post, Belair also reflected on her experience during the tryout session.

Belair wrote, “From then to now….My 1st tryout…I had no idea how to take a bump, I didn’t even know what a “bump” was let alone what a “promo” was… I was so nervous you can hear the quiver in my voice. I had no idea what I was doing. The only thing I knew how to do was be me, because there is only ONE ME and that was my way to stand out. Shoutout to Mark Henry. So I wore my favorite rose outfit I made for a crossfit competition and showed that I may not come from this business, I may not know much but I will work my ass off and I will love and respect this business if I was given a chance. At 1st I always felt like I was stealing someone else’s dream so I threw myself whole heartedly into this. I dealt with imposter syndrome for A LONG time. I always felt like I had something to prove. Now… I know exactly who I am. I know how much hardwork I put in, I know my worth NO MATTER WHAT, and I know everything I’ve gotten and haven’t gotten yet IS MINE. Dream big. Do things you didn’t even think were meant for you. You never know. It might change your life and others along the way. #ESTofWWE #wrESTleMania41”