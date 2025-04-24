The Rock Hints Soul Storyline Could Continue

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of resuming the storyline involving Cody Rhodes’ soul.

Rock said, “It’s not [about the] soul right now. Right now, it’s not. But, by the way, we’ll go back to it. … I can’t tell you the texts that I got, and from the guys that I got, who are these top guys who are saying — one in particular, who I love, is my guy. I call him the Superman of the company. He’s like, ‘Listen, my soul’s for sale when it’s time.’ And I said, ‘I love it. Let’s do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.