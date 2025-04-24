Natalya Hopes Miyu Yamashita Will Be Signed By WWE

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke with The Toronto Sun about various topics, including her enjoyment of participating in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII event over the weekend. She also expressed her hope that Miyu Yamashita, whom she considers the most dangerous unsigned female wrestler in Japan, will be signed by WWE.

Natalya said, “WrestleMania week isn’t just about WWE, it’s about the wrestling community coming together. We saw that at Bloodsport. That was one of the most fun times of my entire career. I said that to TJ [TJ Wilson] when Bloodsport was done, ‘I can’t even remember the last that I had that much fun. I had so much fun.’ This isn’t taking anything away from WrestleMania, I love WrestleMania, I have a world record for being in 11 WrestleMania matches. Being in WWE, this was my 18th WrestleMania that I attended. I love WrestleMania, but Bloodsport was something so different for me because it was a chance for me to create something completely from me. It was all completely my vision of what I wanted to do. Everything down from my music to my outfit to the people walking with me to the ring, they are my students from the Dungeon that I trained from the ground up. I wanted them there, walking to the ring. I hand-picked Miyu because word on the street is she is the most dangerous unsigned woman wrestler in Japan. When you think about these greats like Asuka, IYO [SKY], Kairi [Sane], and Giulia. There are so many incredible women that have signed, WWE scooped them up. She is, to me, the very best that isn’t in WWE. The goal for me is to see Miyu get to WWE because she is that good. I’ve never had anybody bring me to my limits like that. She was unbelievable. The match was so much fun. I loved every second of it. I felt like it was a side I had to show everyone what I could do because I’m so hungry. I love what I do so much and I’m not comfortable with just taking a paycheck with WWE. I know there is something to being patient, but I’m to the point of where I need more, I want more, and creating more opportunities. That’s why Bloodsport was so important to me.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)